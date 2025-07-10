Chandigarh, The Haryana Human Rights Commission has taken cognisance of the "arbitrary rejection" of a claim regarding a clerical error in a death certificate filed under the state's Dayalu scheme, and has sought detailed reports from the concerned authorities. Haryana human rights panel seeks report on rejection of claim under Dayalu scheme

The complainant was attempting to claim financial assistance under the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Antyodaya Parivar Suraksha Yojana scheme after the death of his father. He informed the commission that his claim was rejected due to a mismatch in his father's age as recorded in the death certificate and the family ID.

He submitted that the discrepancy was a clerical error, which has since been rectified. However, despite presenting the corrected death certificate, the authorities failed to reopen or reconsider the claim.

The Haryana government had notified the Dayalu scheme over two years ago to provide financial assistance to families with an annual income of less than ₹1.80 lakh in case of death or permanent disability of a family member.

Justice Lalit Batra, Chairperson of the Commission, observed that such welfare schemes are aimed at providing social protection to economically weaker sections.

In his order dated July 8, Justice Batra said the rejection of the complainant's claim "defeats the very purpose of the scheme."

"The denial of financial assistance under the welfare scheme, despite the complainant's compliance and correction of official records, amounts to a violation of his right to life with dignity under Article 21 of the Constitution," the order stated.

"As state instrumentalities, the respondent authorities are duty-bound to ensure the timely delivery of welfare benefits, especially to economically weaker sections. The instant case reflects procedural unfairness and administrative apathy, resulting in a breach of basic human rights," it added.

The commission found prima facie merit in the complainant's grievance, indicating an unjustified rejection and potential denial of welfare entitlements in violation of basic human rights.

Meanwhile, Dr Puneet Arora, Protocol, Information and Public Relations Officer of the Commission, said that reports have been called from the Chief Executive Officer, Haryana Parivar Suraksha Nyas , the Deputy Commissioner, Jind, and the Administrative Officer, Haryana Parivar Suraksha Nyas .

The authorities have been directed to explain why the claim was not reconsidered despite the correction of records, clarify provisions for review under the scheme, and outline steps to avoid such lapses in the future.

The commission has further directed that the case be reviewed promptly, ensuring the complainant's participation in the process and the timely facilitation of necessary formalities.

The next date of hearing has been fixed for August 21, 2025.

