Haryana implements revised guidelines to support prisoners unable to pay fines

Haryana Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Dr Sumita Misra on Saturday said the state has issued revised guidelines and standard operating procedures for the 'Support to Poor Prisoners' scheme.

The guidelines aim to provide financial assistance to economically weak prisoners whose freedom is impeded solely due to their inability to pay court-imposed fines or secure bail, she said in an official statement released here.

The revised framework introduces stringent timelines and institutional mechanisms to ensure swift and effective relief to deserving inmates lodged in Haryana jails, she said, adding that the initiative also seeks reduce overcrowding of prisons.

Under the revised guidelines, district-level empowered committees will be constituted comprising representatives from the district collector's office, district legal services authority , police department, prison administration, and the judiciary.

The secretary, DLSA will serve as convener and coordinating incharge of these committees, which will meet regularly on the first and third Monday of each month to review and approve cases.

Additionally, a state-level oversight committee will be established, bringing together the principal secretary , secretary , secretary of the state legal services authority, DG/IG , and the registrar general of the high court to provide supervision and ensure effective implementation across the state.

For undertrial prisoners who are unable to secure bail due to financial constraints, assistance up to ₹50,000 per case will be provided, with the empowered committee having discretion to approve amounts up to ₹1 lakh in exceptional circumstances, the statement said.

Cases requiring support exceeding ₹1 lakh will be referred to the state-level oversight committee for consideration and approval.

For convicted prisoners unable to pay court-imposed fines, assistance up to ₹25,000 can be sanctioned by the empowered committee, while amounts exceeding this threshold require oversight committee approval, she added.

Misra highlighted the timeline established under the new SOPs. If an undertrial prisoner is not released within seven days of bail being granted, jail authorities must immediately inform the secretary, DLSA.

The entire process, from initial assessment and verification of the prisoner's financial condition to fund release and court deposit, has been structured to be completed within a clearly defined timeframe.

The secretary, DLSA, with assistance from visiting lawyers, paralegal volunteers, or civil society representatives, will verify the prisoner's financial status within five days.

Subsequently, the empowered committee will direct the release of funds within five days of receiving the report, and the amount will be deposited in court within five days of the committee's decision.

The additional chief secretary clarified that while the scheme aims to assist the economically disadvantaged, it includes necessary safeguards to prevent misuse.

The benefit will not be available to persons accused of offenses under the Prevention of Corruption Act, Prevention of Money Laundering Act, Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, or other specified legislation.

Persons involved in heinous crimes such as acts of terrorism, offenses affecting national security, dowry deaths, rape, human trafficking, or offenses under the and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act will also not be extended the benefit of the scheme.

