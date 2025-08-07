Chandigarh, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said on Thursday that the state will collaborate with Israel in various sectors such as research, healthcare, agricultural technology, advanced irrigation systems, artificial intelligence and wastewater management. Haryana, Israel will collaborate on agriculture, AI: CM Saini

According to an official statement, Israeli Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, paid a courtesy visit and met the chief minister at the latter's official residence here.

The two discussed cooperation and several other essential subjects, the statement said.

Saini stated that there was a focus on establishing a Centre of Excellence in Haryana. Discussions on further development of the Integrated Aviation Hub in Hisar and enhancing overseas placement opportunities were also held.

The state government has set up the Department of Foreign Cooperation to explore overseas employment opportunities and strengthen ties with other countries.

The department is consistently working to provide employment to Haryana's youth abroad and to double the state's exports, Saini said.

Over 180 youths from the state are employed in Israel through overseas placement initiatives.

Additionally, there has been a demand from across the country to recruit 5,000 nurses in Israel's healthcare sector, the CM said, emphasising Haryana is keen to increase its participation in this initiative.

Azar and Saini also talked about setting up a global artificial intelligence centre in the state to train youth in modern AI skills and promote technological innovation.

The state is also planning on working with Israel on new technologies to reuse wastewater for irrigation and make water suitable for agriculture and drinking purposes, the CM said.

During the meeting, he presented a copy of the Bhagavad Gita to the Israeli ambassador.

Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, Arun Kumar Gupta and Commissioner and Secretary of the Department of Foreign Cooperation, Amneet P Kumar, were also present on the occasion.

