Chandigarh, Taking serious note of allegations of racial bullying and physical violence against a minor student at a government school in Gurugram, the Haryana Human Rights Commission has ordered an independent inquiry into the matter, terming it a “failure of institutional sensitivity in the education system”. Haryana rights body orders probe into allegations of racial bullying of minor student

Following a complaint lodged by the child's father, the rights body observed that the allegations pointed to “grave dereliction of duty” by the school authorities and law enforcement agencies, potentially violating the child's fundamental and human rights.

According to the complainant, the child studying at a government school in Gurugram was subjected to continuous racial bullying by his peers over a 20-day period.

Despite repeated complaints submitted to the concerned class teacher, no action was taken.

The matter escalated on December 19, 2024, when the child sustained an injury to his left eye after being subjected to physical assault.

The complainant also alleged that the school principal was unavailable while the acting principal at that time refused to address the issue, even declining to share the principal's contact details.

When the complainant approached the local police, they “merely conducted a superficial visit to the school but did not take any action”.

In his order passed recently, HHRC chairperson Justice Lalit Batra said, "The failure of the school authorities and the local police to act in a timely and meaningful manner indicates prima facie institutional negligence and a serious violation of the child's rights.

"Such conduct not only raises serious concerns regarding the safety and well-being of children in educational settings, but also contradicts the statutory and constitutional safeguards that should be in place to protect children from harm, discrimination and neglect.”

Justice Batra also stressed the long-term impact such incidents could have on the child's mental and physical well-being and emphasised the need for swift, corrective and preventive measures by the school and the authorities concerned.

Speaking on behalf of the rights body, Puneet Arora, protocol, information and public relations officer, said the HHRC has directed the district elementary education officer, Gurugram, to constitute an independent inquiry committee and submit a detailed report before the next date of hearing on July 30.

The SHO of the local police station has also been asked to submit a status report on the complaint filed by the victim's parent through the Gurugram police commissioner, Arora said.

Additionally, both the class teacher and the acting principal have been directed to submit their response to the allegations individually, he added.

The HHRC has also sought a compliance report from the director of elementary education in Panchkula, Arora said.

