Haryana schools to reopen for classes 9-12 from today. Details here

Schools in Haryana will be gradually resuming offline classes for students from today (Friday, July 16), according to an order issued by the state government last week. While students of classes 9 to 12 will be able to attend their classes from Friday itself, the schools for classes 6 to 8 will be resuming from July 23, the chief minister's office (CMO) in Haryana announced earlier.

The decision to resume offline classes for students in standards 1 to 5 has not yet been taken, although state education minister Kanwar Pal said that the government is mulling over its options for the same.

Haryana schools will be reopening from July 16 as per government orders, the CMO made the announcement last Friday on its official Twitter handle. The tweet read, “Haryana government has decided to open all the schools in the state for classes 9 to 12 from July 16 and for classes 6 to 8 from July 23.”

हरियाणा सरकार ने प्रदेश के सभी स्कूलों को कक्षा 9 से 12 के लिए 16 जुलाई से तथा कक्षा 6 से 8 के लिए 23 जुलाई से खोलने का निर्णय लिया है। — CMO Haryana (@cmohry) July 9, 2021

Schools in Haryana, following their reopening, have been instructed to strictly adhere to all coronavirus disease (Covid-19)-related protocols. Officials must enforce appropriate behaviour in the school premises, including the use of face masks, sanitisers, and maintaining social distancing, according to the guidelines issued by the Union education ministry and the Union ministry of home affairs.

Haryana education minister Kanwar Pal, while announcing the reopening of schools in the state, had said that the decision to attend offline classes is completely voluntary and depends on the parents if they want to send their children for the classes. Meanwhile, offline classes will continue as usual for those who do not want to physically attend their classes. Students who do not attend the offline classes will not be marked 'absent', the minister clarified.

Meanwhile, Congress has upped its attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government in the state over its decision to reopen the schools. Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee president Selja Kumari indicated that resuming offline classes is irresponsible ahead of a potential third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. The government, on the other hand, has said that if a dire situation arises, the decision to stop the classes will be taken immediately since the lives of students are of paramount importance.