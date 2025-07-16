Chandigarh, The Haryana State Enforcement Bureau has strengthened its technology-based monitoring system to prevent illegal mining, officials said on Wednesday. Haryana strengthens tech-based monitoring system to prevent illegal mining

Measures such as GPS tracking, drone survey, and the formation of special raid teams are ensuring not only the prevention of illegal mining attempts but also the swift arrest of offenders and bringing them to the court of law, they said.

"In its crackdown against the mining mafia, 626 individuals were arrested in 2024, whereas in 2025, this number rose to 754," according to an official statement.

"Likewise, 945 vehicles used in mining operations were seized in 2024, while 1,186 vehicles have been seized so far in 2025. This clearly indicates that the enforcement mechanism has delivered a decisive blow to the logistical system associated with illegal mining," it said.

So far in 2025, penalties amounting to ₹10.69 crore have been imposed in cases related to illegal mining, which is 57 per cent more than the penalty amount of ₹6.78 crore imposed in 2024.

"This action has not only succeeded in exerting strong financial pressure on mining mafias but has also proved to be a significant achievement from the perspective of revenue augmentation for the state government," it said.

Under the clear directives of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and following a policy of zero tolerance against illegal mining, the enforcement bureau has, so far in 2025, launched a strong, extensive, and result-oriented campaign against illegal mining.

The bureau has achieved significant success in establishing effective control over illegal mining.

Haryana's Director General of Police, Shatrujeet Kapur, on Wednesday said illegal mining poses a serious challenge to the state's natural heritage, ecological balance, and law and order.

He said the police department and the bureau are working in coordination, and timely actions are being ensured in every district.

Kapur directed all police commissioners and superintendents to exercise zero leniency in cases related to illegal mining and to take strict legal action against offenders.

