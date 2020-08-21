e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 20, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Haryana to approach Centre, Prez over pvt sector job quota

Haryana to approach Centre, Prez over pvt sector job quota

india Updated: Aug 21, 2020 00:06 IST
Hitender Rao
Hitender Rao
Hindustantimes
         

Haryana’s deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala said on Thursday he will follow up with the Union government and the President the issue of approval for the state’s ordinance that reserves 75% of private sector jobs for those who belong to the state.

The remarks came after Haryana governor decided to send the ordinance to the President, a move Chautala said was the governor’s prerogative.

“However, we will be tabling a Bill, a replica of the ordinance to provide 75% reservation to local candidates in private jobs, during the assembly session starting on August 26,’’ said Chautala who holds the portfolio of labour and employment department as well.

The governor’s move to reserve the ordinance for the consideration of President is being seen as a setback for Chautala whose Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) made a poll promise to implement the quota.

Chautala though on Thursday said the development will not have any impact on JJP’s relations with its coalition partner, the BJP. “The proposed law has a clause which gives it an overriding effect over other laws. Probably, that’s why it was sent to the President,” Chautala said.

The Law secretary had advised that the proposed law be reserved for the consideration of the president as its section 23 gave it an overriding effect over other laws and has the potential to be repugnant to an Act of the Parliament. The second aspect was that provision providing for preference in jobs to the local candidates domiciled in Haryana seemingly was in contravention of Article 14 of the Constitution pertaining to equality before law and Article 19 (1)(g) which provides for protection of certain rights to practice any profession, or to carry on any occupation, trade or business.

Asked about the move of the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh to provide public employment only to local candidates, the deputy chief minister said that the constitutional barriers cannot be overlooked.

top news
More than 1.1 mn stranded Indians returned home through Vande Bharat Mission
More than 1.1 mn stranded Indians returned home through Vande Bharat Mission
India nudges Beijing to walk the talk on Ladakh disengagement, China doesn’t budge
India nudges Beijing to walk the talk on Ladakh disengagement, China doesn’t budge
Speakers’ conference: India asks international community to isolate Pakistan
Speakers’ conference: India asks international community to isolate Pakistan
“May other cities also be inspired...”: PM Modi congratulates Swachh Survekshan 2020 winners
“May other cities also be inspired...”: PM Modi congratulates Swachh Survekshan 2020 winners
Russia looking for partnership with India to produce Covid vaccine: RDIF CEO
Russia looking for partnership with India to produce Covid vaccine: RDIF CEO
Law has to be fair and balanced: Congress on Prashant Bhushan contempt case
Law has to be fair and balanced: Congress on Prashant Bhushan contempt case
Democratic nominee for US vice-president Kamala Harris makes history
Democratic nominee for US vice-president Kamala Harris makes history
IPL 2020: Rajasthan, Punjab teams leave for UAE, with masks & PPE amid Covid
IPL 2020: Rajasthan, Punjab teams leave for UAE, with masks & PPE amid Covid
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid 19Irrfan KhanUS elections 2020Heavy rain in Delhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In