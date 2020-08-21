Haryana to approach Centre, Prez over pvt sector job quota

india

Updated: Aug 21, 2020 00:06 IST

Haryana’s deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala said on Thursday he will follow up with the Union government and the President the issue of approval for the state’s ordinance that reserves 75% of private sector jobs for those who belong to the state.

The remarks came after Haryana governor decided to send the ordinance to the President, a move Chautala said was the governor’s prerogative.

“However, we will be tabling a Bill, a replica of the ordinance to provide 75% reservation to local candidates in private jobs, during the assembly session starting on August 26,’’ said Chautala who holds the portfolio of labour and employment department as well.

The governor’s move to reserve the ordinance for the consideration of President is being seen as a setback for Chautala whose Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) made a poll promise to implement the quota.

Chautala though on Thursday said the development will not have any impact on JJP’s relations with its coalition partner, the BJP. “The proposed law has a clause which gives it an overriding effect over other laws. Probably, that’s why it was sent to the President,” Chautala said.

The Law secretary had advised that the proposed law be reserved for the consideration of the president as its section 23 gave it an overriding effect over other laws and has the potential to be repugnant to an Act of the Parliament. The second aspect was that provision providing for preference in jobs to the local candidates domiciled in Haryana seemingly was in contravention of Article 14 of the Constitution pertaining to equality before law and Article 19 (1)(g) which provides for protection of certain rights to practice any profession, or to carry on any occupation, trade or business.

Asked about the move of the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh to provide public employment only to local candidates, the deputy chief minister said that the constitutional barriers cannot be overlooked.