Chandigarh, The Haryana government has decided to hire young professionals to oversee the timely completion and ensure the quality of various engineering works in the state. Haryana to hire young professionals to oversee ongoing engineering works

Candidates qualified in the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering would be hired as 'Chief Minister Engineering Project Quality Monitors' for this purpose.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Quality Assurance Authority held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini in Chandigarh on Friday.

Highlighting the state government's commitment to maintaining high quality in development projects, Saini said that young professionals would bring greater zeal and enthusiasm to support the government in achieving this goal.

According to an official statement, chief minister has directed to prepare a transparent system for recruiting these professionals.

The QAA, established in April 2023, has been entrusted with multiple roles and responsibilities to assure quality in engineering works.

These include streamlining and enforcing existing quality protocols, technical quality audit of engineering projects, developing standard operating procedures and other quality assurance parameters, empanelment of quality assurance monitors, empanelment of third-party monitoring agencies, promoting the use of sustainable engineering practices and eco-friendly materials, and training and capacity building.

Saini, who directed the QAA to conduct quality audits of major ongoing development works worth over ₹100 crore, assured that adequate manpower would be provided to the Authority to enable smooth execution of its responsibilities.

He emphasised that in case of delay in completion of a project, the accountability would not be limited to the contractor alone. The concerned government officer overseeing the project would also be held responsible, and this accountability would be duly reflected in their Annual Confidential Report, the chief minister said.

Emphasising the importance of capacity-building of existing employees, he directed that workshops be conducted for employees and officers of all the engineering departments regularly through the Haryana Institute of Public Administration or other training institutes.

These workshops will help them stay abreast of the latest technologies in the sector and enable better performance, he said.

