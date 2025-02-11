Menu Explore
Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 13.85 °C, check weather forecast for February 11, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Feb 11, 2025 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haryana on February 11, 2025 here.

The temperature in Haryana today, on February 11, 2025, is 22.71 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.85 °C and 28.25 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 22% and the wind speed is 22 km/h. The sun rose at 07:08 AM and will set at 06:12 PM.

Haryana weather update on February 11, 2025

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, Haryana is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.17 °C and 27.79 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 20%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Haryana today stands at 145.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Haryana for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
February 12, 202522.71Sky is clear
February 13, 202525.28Sky is clear
February 14, 202522.99Sky is clear
February 15, 202524.71Few clouds
February 16, 202526.46Broken clouds
February 17, 202527.49Scattered clouds
February 18, 202527.49Sky is clear


Weather in other cities on February 11, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai26.75 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata27.06 °C Sky is clear
Chennai27.2 °C Sky is clear
Bengaluru25.01 °C Few clouds
Hyderabad28.77 °C Few clouds
Ahmedabad27.73 °C Few clouds
Delhi25.75 °C Sky is clear


This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Follow Us On