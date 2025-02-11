Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 13.85 °C, check weather forecast for February 11, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haryana on February 11, 2025 here.
The temperature in Haryana today, on February 11, 2025, is 22.71 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.85 °C and 28.25 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 22% and the wind speed is 22 km/h. The sun rose at 07:08 AM and will set at 06:12 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, Haryana is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.17 °C and 27.79 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 20%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Haryana today stands at 145.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Haryana for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 12, 2025
|22.71
|Sky is clear
|February 13, 2025
|25.28
|Sky is clear
|February 14, 2025
|22.99
|Sky is clear
|February 15, 2025
|24.71
|Few clouds
|February 16, 2025
|26.46
|Broken clouds
|February 17, 2025
|27.49
|Scattered clouds
|February 18, 2025
|27.49
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on February 11, 2025
