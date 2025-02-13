Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for February 13, 2025

The temperature in Haryana today, on February 13, 2025, is 20.6 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.73 °C and 26.65 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 19% and the wind speed is 19 km/h. The sun rose at 07:06 AM and will set at 06:13 PM. Haryana weather update on February 13, 2025

Tomorrow, on Friday, February 14, 2025, Haryana is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.52 °C and 27.6 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 16%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Haryana today stands at 141.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Haryana for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 14, 2025 20.60 Sky is clear February 15, 2025 23.94 Broken clouds February 16, 2025 25.34 Broken clouds February 17, 2025 26.42 Sky is clear February 18, 2025 27.81 Sky is clear February 19, 2025 27.59 Broken clouds February 20, 2025 27.50 Sky is clear



Weather in other cities on February 13, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 28.11 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 26.58 °C Scattered clouds Chennai 27.48 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 26.95 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 28.03 °C Few clouds Ahmedabad 29.67 °C Sky is clear Delhi 22.25 °C Sky is clear



