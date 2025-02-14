Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for February 14, 2025

The temperature in Haryana today, on February 14, 2025, is 21.28 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 11.7 °C and 26.88 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 20% and the wind speed is 20 km/h. The sun rose at 07:05 AM and will set at 06:14 PM. Haryana weather update on February 14, 2025

Tomorrow, on Saturday, February 15, 2025, Haryana is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.65 °C and 28.46 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 16%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Haryana today stands at 225.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Haryana for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 15, 2025 21.28 Sky is clear February 16, 2025 25.61 Broken clouds February 17, 2025 25.75 Scattered clouds February 18, 2025 28.13 Broken clouds February 19, 2025 27.99 Overcast clouds February 20, 2025 27.89 Few clouds February 21, 2025 27.58 Broken clouds View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on February 14, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 28.68 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 26.35 °C Sky is clear Chennai 27.86 °C Few clouds Bengaluru 29.01 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 29.9 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 27.42 °C Sky is clear Delhi 23.46 °C Few clouds View All Prev Next



