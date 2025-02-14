Menu Explore
Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for February 14, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Feb 14, 2025 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haryana on February 14, 2025 here.

The temperature in Haryana today, on February 14, 2025, is 21.28 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 11.7 °C and 26.88 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 20% and the wind speed is 20 km/h. The sun rose at 07:05 AM and will set at 06:14 PM.

Haryana weather update on February 14, 2025
Tomorrow, on Saturday, February 15, 2025, Haryana is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.65 °C and 28.46 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 16%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Haryana today stands at 225.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Haryana for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
February 15, 202521.28Sky is clear
February 16, 202525.61Broken clouds
February 17, 202525.75Scattered clouds
February 18, 202528.13Broken clouds
February 19, 202527.99Overcast clouds
February 20, 202527.89Few clouds
February 21, 202527.58Broken clouds


Weather in other cities on February 14, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai28.68 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata26.35 °C Sky is clear
Chennai27.86 °C Few clouds
Bengaluru29.01 °C Few clouds
Hyderabad29.9 °C Sky is clear
Ahmedabad27.42 °C Sky is clear
Delhi23.46 °C Few clouds


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
