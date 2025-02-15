Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 14.68 °C, check weather forecast for February 15, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haryana on February 15, 2025 here.
The temperature in Haryana today, on February 15, 2025, is 25.29 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.68 °C and 28.16 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 17% and the wind speed is 17 km/h. The sun rose at 07:05 AM and will set at 06:15 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, February 16, 2025, Haryana is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.77 °C and 28.29 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 23%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Haryana today stands at 158.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Haryana for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 16, 2025
|25.29
|Scattered clouds
|February 17, 2025
|25.52
|Scattered clouds
|February 18, 2025
|27.65
|Sky is clear
|February 19, 2025
|27.75
|Broken clouds
|February 20, 2025
|28.07
|Sky is clear
|February 21, 2025
|28.22
|Broken clouds
|February 22, 2025
|25.42
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on February 15, 2025
