Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for February 3, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haryana on February 3, 2025 here.
The temperature in Haryana today, on February 3, 2025, is 18.32 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.06 °C and 23.88 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 28% and the wind speed is 28 km/h. The sun rose at 07:13 AM and will set at 06:05 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, February 4, 2025, Haryana is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.82 °C and 25.98 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 33%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Haryana for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 4, 2025
|18.32
|Sky is clear
|February 5, 2025
|22.64
|Scattered clouds
|February 6, 2025
|21.51
|Sky is clear
|February 7, 2025
|22.71
|Sky is clear
|February 8, 2025
|21.21
|Broken clouds
|February 9, 2025
|22.09
|Broken clouds
|February 10, 2025
|23.71
|Scattered clouds
Weather in other cities on February 3, 2025
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.