Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for February 4, 2025

The temperature in Haryana today, on February 4, 2025, is 19.45 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.59 °C and 24.42 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 32% and the wind speed is 32 km/h. The sun rose at 07:13 AM and will set at 06:06 PM. Haryana weather update on February 04, 2025

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, February 5, 2025, Haryana is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.24 °C and 23.81 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 25%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Haryana for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 5, 2025 19.45 Overcast clouds February 6, 2025 21.17 Sky is clear February 7, 2025 22.64 Sky is clear February 8, 2025 21.94 Sky is clear February 9, 2025 22.74 Scattered clouds February 10, 2025 24.68 Overcast clouds February 11, 2025 24.87 Sky is clear View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on February 4, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.5 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 25.12 °C Sky is clear Chennai 26.5 °C Scattered clouds Bengaluru 27.95 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 29.64 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 26.69 °C Sky is clear Delhi 21.2 °C Overcast clouds View All Prev Next



