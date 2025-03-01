Menu Explore
Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 14.56 °C, check weather forecast for March 1, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Mar 01, 2025 07:10 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haryana on March 1, 2025 here.

The temperature in Haryana today, on March 1, 2025, is 22.71 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.56 °C and 28.69 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 55% and the wind speed is 55 km/h. The sun rose at 06:51 AM and will set at 06:25 PM.

Haryana weather update on March 01, 2025
Tomorrow, on Sunday, March 2, 2025, Haryana is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.06 °C and 29.23 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 21%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Haryana today stands at 202.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Haryana for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
March 2, 202522.71Light rain
March 3, 202527.22Sky is clear
March 4, 202527.88Sky is clear
March 5, 202525.83Sky is clear
March 6, 202524.84Sky is clear
March 7, 202526.87Sky is clear
March 8, 202529.31Sky is clear


Weather in other cities on March 1, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai28.06 °C Broken clouds
Kolkata30.57 °C Sky is clear
Chennai28.14 °C Moderate rain
Bengaluru27.77 °C Overcast clouds
Hyderabad30.61 °C Broken clouds
Ahmedabad28.99 °C Scattered clouds
Delhi22.46 °C Light rain


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
