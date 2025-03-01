Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 14.56 °C, check weather forecast for March 1, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haryana on March 1, 2025 here.
The temperature in Haryana today, on March 1, 2025, is 22.71 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.56 °C and 28.69 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 55% and the wind speed is 55 km/h. The sun rose at 06:51 AM and will set at 06:25 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, March 2, 2025, Haryana is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.06 °C and 29.23 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 21%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Haryana today stands at 202.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Haryana for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|March 2, 2025
|22.71
|Light rain
|March 3, 2025
|27.22
|Sky is clear
|March 4, 2025
|27.88
|Sky is clear
|March 5, 2025
|25.83
|Sky is clear
|March 6, 2025
|24.84
|Sky is clear
|March 7, 2025
|26.87
|Sky is clear
|March 8, 2025
|29.31
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on March 1, 2025
