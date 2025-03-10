Menu Explore
Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.41 °C, check weather forecast for March 10, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Mar 10, 2025 07:10 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haryana on March 10, 2025 here.

The temperature in Haryana today, on March 10, 2025, is 29.58 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.41 °C and 35.02 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 15% and the wind speed is 15 km/h. The sun rose at 06:41 AM and will set at 06:31 PM.

Haryana weather update on March 10, 2025
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, Haryana is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.52 °C and 36.03 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 13%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Haryana today stands at 150.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Haryana for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
March 11, 202529.58Broken clouds
March 12, 202533.29Broken clouds
March 13, 202533.51Broken clouds
March 14, 202535.63Scattered clouds
March 15, 202535.51Broken clouds
March 16, 202533.84Broken clouds
March 17, 202532.15Sky is clear


Weather in other cities on March 10, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai30.94 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata29.0 °C Sky is clear
Chennai28.12 °C Broken clouds
Bengaluru29.35 °C Scattered clouds
Hyderabad31.44 °C Sky is clear
Ahmedabad36.88 °C Sky is clear
Delhi30.02 °C Broken clouds


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

