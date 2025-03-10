Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.41 °C, check weather forecast for March 10, 2025
The temperature in Haryana today, on March 10, 2025, is 29.58 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.41 °C and 35.02 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 15% and the wind speed is 15 km/h. The sun rose at 06:41 AM and will set at 06:31 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, Haryana is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.52 °C and 36.03 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 13%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Haryana today stands at 150.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Haryana for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|March 11, 2025
|29.58
|Broken clouds
|March 12, 2025
|33.29
|Broken clouds
|March 13, 2025
|33.51
|Broken clouds
|March 14, 2025
|35.63
|Scattered clouds
|March 15, 2025
|35.51
|Broken clouds
|March 16, 2025
|33.84
|Broken clouds
|March 17, 2025
|32.15
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on March 10, 2025
