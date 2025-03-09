Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 17.03 °C, check weather forecast for March 9, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haryana on March 9, 2025 here.
The temperature in Haryana today, on March 9, 2025, is 28.71 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.03 °C and 33.79 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 14% and the wind speed is 14 km/h. The sun rose at 06:42 AM and will set at 06:30 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, March 10, 2025, Haryana is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.73 °C and 36.0 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 12%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Haryana today stands at 173.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Haryana for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|March 10, 2025
|28.71
|Sky is clear
|March 11, 2025
|32.77
|Broken clouds
|March 12, 2025
|33.35
|Broken clouds
|March 13, 2025
|33.83
|Broken clouds
|March 14, 2025
|35.72
|Scattered clouds
|March 15, 2025
|35.11
|Scattered clouds
|March 16, 2025
|33.72
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on March 9, 2025
