Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 29.11 °C, check weather forecast for September 25, 2024

Sep 25, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haryana on September 25, 2024 here.

The temperature in Haryana today, on September 25, 2024, is 34.08 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.11 °C and 37.07 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 48% and the wind speed is 48 km/h. The sun rose at 06:15 AM and will set at 06:19 PM.

Tomorrow, on Thursday, September 26, 2024, Haryana is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.74 °C and 37.03 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 47%.

With temperatures ranging between 29.11 °C and 37.07 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Haryana today stands at 182.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Haryana for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
September 26, 2024 35.01 °C Sky is clear
September 27, 2024 32.5 °C Sky is clear
September 28, 2024 30.81 °C Scattered clouds
September 29, 2024 31.73 °C Sky is clear
September 30, 2024 35.49 °C Sky is clear
October 1, 2024 35.86 °C Sky is clear
October 2, 2024 37.53 °C Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on September 25, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 25.37 °C Heavy intensity rain
Kolkata 28.17 °C Heavy intensity rain
Chennai 32.33 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 21.03 °C Light rain
Hyderabad 27.38 °C Moderate rain
Ahmedabad 32.9 °C Moderate rain
Delhi 35.68 °C Sky is clear

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Haryana weather update on September 25, 2024
Haryana weather update on September 25, 2024

India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Follow Us On