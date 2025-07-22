Chandigarh, The Director General of Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau , O P Singh, has launched a podcast series aimed at bringing citizens closer to the frontline of the state's battle against drugs. Haryana's top cop launches podcast to counter drug menace

The podcast is envisioned as a bridge between the public and the police, offering authentic, unfiltered narratives from ground operatives who are at the heart of this critical enforcement effort.

The primary goal of the podcast is to provide citizens with authentic, on-the-ground insights into how the Haryana Police is combating drug abuse and trafficking.

It seeks to: humanise enforcement by amplifying the voices of field officers, educate the public on evolving threats such as pharmaceutical drug misuse and inter-state smuggling, build trust through transparent and jargon-free dialogue and encourage community participation by making enforcement relatable and responsive.

In its latest edition, the DGP recently hosted two Deputy Superintendents of Police from HSNCB, engaging them in an insightful conversation on two of the most pressing challenges confronting the anti-drug drive in Haryana the rising misuse of pharmaceutical drugs as affordable alternatives to hard narcotics, and the complex network of inter-state drug trafficking, a statement here said.

The DSP in charge of the HSNCB's pharmaceutical enforcement wing explained how peddlers have begun exploiting legal loopholes and vulnerable supply chains to make these drugs available on the black market.

"These tablets are cheap, easy to conceal, and often fly under the radar," he said. Teenagers and first-time users are particularly vulnerable due to the low cost and easy availability.

Singh underlined the need for tighter surveillance over medical supply chains, routine pharmacy audits, and public awareness about the hidden dangers of so-called 'milder' drugs.

"The damage these pharma drugs do to health, families, and futures is just as devastating," he said.

The second half of the podcast turned the spotlight on inter-state drug trafficking a key concern for Haryana given its strategic location.

Singh spoke with a DSP who has been instrumental in tracking and intercepting smuggling routes from Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Delhi.

The officer narrated several operations in which large consignments of commercial quantities of narcotics were seized based on actionable intelligence, surveillance technology, and inter-agency coordination.

"Inter-state trafficking is no longer just about physical movement," the officer explained. "It's a sophisticated web involving digital payments, SIM box frauds, and fake identities. We're constantly evolving to stay ahead."

Singh noted that Haryana has seen a record number of arrests of inter-state smugglers in the past year, thanks to robust leadership at the district level and adoption of the 'top-to-bottom and bottom-to-top' model of investigation.

He lauded the cooperation of the neighbouring state police forces and central agencies in tightening the noose around these cartels.

Talking about the podcast, Singh said that this medium also serves as a morale booster for field operatives, whose painstaking efforts often go unnoticed. By giving them a platform to speak, the podcast reinforces the idea that every link in the enforcement chain matters and is accountable not just to the department, but to the people they serve.

"Policing is not just about catching the bad guys. It is about understanding the problem in its totality, and involving society in the solution," he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.