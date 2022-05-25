Hasdeo protest in Chhattisgarh is justified in some ways: Rahul Gandhi

RAIPUR: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has said that he does not agree with the recent decision of the Chhattisgarh government to approve the mining projects in Hasdeo Aranya forest and said that the protests against it were ‘justified in some ways.’

Gandhi was answering a question during an interaction with students at the University of Cambridge in the UK on Monday. The video of the interaction with the student went viral on social media on Wednesday.

One of the students questioned the Congress party’s shifting stance on mining projects in Chhattisgarh, pointing to the promises made by Rahul Gandhi in 2015 for the protection of tribal rights in the Hasdeo area.

“...Congress Party has gone back on its decision, and are now sanctioning forest clearance for mining in Hasdeo…. How can you defend this decision by your party in light of earlier promises and the rights of the Adivasi people?” a student asked.

Gandhi, responding to her question, said that he has a problem with the decision and that he is working on it within the party.

“I’m working on it…I see the protest…I know that the protest is going on and I think in some ways the protest is justified,’ Rahul Gandhi said.

Earlier in March-April, Bhupesh Baghel led Congress government gave final approval for mining in Parsa East and Kente Basan (PEKB) mine and Parsa open cast mine in Chhattisgarh’s Hasdeo Arand forests. The total area of PEKB is 1136.32 hectare while Parsa is about 841.53 hectare and both the mining projects were allotted to Rajasthan Rajya Vidhut Udpadan Nigam ( RRVUL). According to local activists, around 4.5 to 5 lakh trees are to be logged down for the two mining projects in Hasdeo area.

Tribals in Chhattisgarh’s Hasdeo Arand area have been protesting against the mining activities in the region for the last one decade.

Activists in Chhattisgarh believe that the situation on the ground is tense as hundreds of people are continuously protesting the grant of final approval by the state government to the PEKB and Parsa coal block. Activists claimed that the affected people are also facing extreme pressure from local administration to go ahead with the deforestation and now another coal block Kente extension is up for public hearing on June 13 for environment clearance.

“Rahul Gandhi’s position while addressing the gathering in Madanpur village of Hasdeo in 2015 became pointless when Bhupesh Baghel’s government took a controversial decision to grant final approval to Parsa and PEKB phase -II mining in Hasdeo area. Gandhi remains silent on this decision and his reply in Cambridge makes it clear that he is not happy with this decision and doesn’t intend to defend this decision also,” said Bipasha Paul, an activist working in the Hasdeo Arayan area.

She further said that huge gatherings under the banner of Sarv Adivasi Samaj are a clear message that Hasdeo protest is now the struggle to save the Adivasi existence and identity.

“People are supporting the protest from all over Chhattisgarh and demanding that the mining project should not be opened. Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan government are already facing backlash on this controversial decision and it will ultimately harm the Congress party,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Chhattisgarh government has refused to respond on Gandhi’s comment. However, officials claimed that Gandhi’s comment is surprising since the final approval of the project was given after the approval of Congress’s high command.

“The Rajasthan government was continuously putting pressure before the final approval and as far as I know that decision was taken after the nod of Congress high command,” said a senior official working closely with the government.

Notably, on February 27, in a meeting with Rahul Gandhi, where Baghel and Gehlot were also present, discussions on the long-pending clearance to Rajasthan for mining coal from PEKB were taken up.

In December 2021, the Centre granted environment clearance to Rajasthan for mining coal from PEKB but necessary clearances from the Chhattisgarh government were awaited, despite repeated reminders and correspondence.

Earlier, Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot had written twice to party chief Sonia Gandhi to intervene and resolve the issue.

Subsequently, on March 26, Gehlot met Baghel for the pending clearances of two coal blocks – Parsa Coal Block and the second phase of PEKB. After the meeting, Gehlot claimed the clearances were granted by the state government.

Hasdeo Arand is one of the largest contiguous stretches of very dense forest in central India spanning 170,000 hectares and having 23 coal blocks. In 2009, the environment ministry categorised Hasdeo Arand to be a “No-Go” zone for mining because of its rich forest cover but opened it again to mining because the policy was not finalised.

Elephants have a significant presence here throughout the year and it is an important part of a large migratory corridor. Hasdeo Aranya forests are the catchment of Hasdeo River, Mahanadi’s largest tributary, which is critical for perennial river flow. It is also the watershed of Hasdeo Bango reservoir and thus critical for irrigation of 3 lakh hectares of double-cropped land in the “rice-bowl” state of Chhattisgarh.

