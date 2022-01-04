Hate speech not part of our culture: Naidu

Hate speech and writings are against the country’s culture and constitutional ethos and secularism is in the blood of every countryman, said Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu in Kottayam on Monday.

Addressing the 150th death anniversary of Saint Kuriakose Elias Chavara, an 18th-century social reformer and spiritual leader of Catholics, he said India is respected across the world for its unique culture, heritage and secularism.

“Every person has the right to practice and preach faith in the country. Practice your religion but don’t abuse and indulge in hate speech and writings. They are against our culture and tradition,” he said. He asked religious bodies and other institutions to “inculcate the true Indian value system and among the new generation.”

He also urged youngsters to imbibe, protect and promote the country’s cultural values and highlighted the importance of the philosophy of sharing and caring for others. “Living for others will not only give a person a lot of satisfaction but will also make the people remember that person for a long time for his or her good deeds,’’ he said.

“Chavara had a passion for learning and reading. He was a scholar in several languages, including Sanskrit, English and Portuguese. He treated literature as a powerful means of energising people and his writings are rich in poetic flavour replete with profound spiritual and mystical insights,” Naidu said, adding that the country needs more such spiritual leaders. He said the saint combined the spirit of the renaissance with the mission of charity and the noble Christian concept of universal brotherhood.

The vice president also said there is a dire need to inculcate the spirit of service from a young age. “Once this (Covid) pandemic is behind us and normalcy returns, I would suggest that government schools, as well as those in the private sector, must make community service of at least two to three weeks compulsory for students. It would help them to develop an attitude of sharing and caring in their interaction with others,” he said.