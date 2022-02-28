Hate speech row: Delhi HC seeks response from political leaders, activists

NEW DELHI: The Delhi high court on Monday issued notices to several politicians including interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Kapil Mishra, Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, among others, seeking to know whether they should be added as parties/respondents in pleas demanding FIRs against them for their alleged hate speeches during the anti- Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests two years ago that led to the north-east Delhi riots.

A bench of justices Siddharth Mridul and Anoop Mehndiratta observed that it considers it appropriate in accordance with the law to issue notices to the proposed respondents to allow them respond as to whether they ought to be impleaded as respondents to the writ petitions.

The court also issued notices to Anurag Thakur and Abhay Verma in the application by the petitioners.

The high court is seized of several petitions concerning the 2020 riots in north-east Delhi and alleged hate speeches by leaders that sparked violence in the backdrop of protests against CAA.

It had earlier granted time to advocates of the petitioners for the filing of applications to add certain political leaders as parties to the pleas, alleging that they delivered hate speeches which led to the 2020 riots.

One of the petitioners, Lawyer’s Voice, has sought FIRs against Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Manish Sisodia, Amanatullah Khan, social activist Harsh Mander, AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi, former AIMIM MLA Waris Pathan, etc., as parties to the petitions.

Another petitioner, Shaikh Mujtaba Farooq, has sought the registration of FIR and investigation against BJP leaders Anurag Thakur, Kapil Mishra, Parvesh Verma and Abhay Verma.

