Dharma Sansad hate speech row: SC to hear tomorrow plea seeking independent probe

The Supreme Court will hear on Wednesday a petition seeking an independent inquiry into the Haridwar 'Dharma Sansad' hate speech case.

An ANI input said a bench headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana will hear the matter. The other two judges in the bench are justices Hima Koli and Surya Kant.

The petition, filed by journalist Qurban Ali and former Patna high court judge and senior advocate Anjana Prakash, sought a direction for "an independent, credible and impartial investigation" by an special investigation team (SIT) into the incidents of hate speeches against the Muslim community.

The Uttarakhand government constituted an SIT to probe the case.

Meanwhile, a second FIR was lodged against 10 persons in connection with the Haridwar event where hate speeches were allegedly delivered by some participants against Muslims.

Another petition was filed by the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind in the Supreme Court on Monday to ban anti-Muslim speeches and programmes like the 'Dharma Sansad' in Haridwar and in the national capital.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON