Hathras gang-rape: Need to change society’s mindset to control such incidents, says NCW chief

Updated: Sep 29, 2020 16:09 IST

Following the death of a 19-year-old, who was allegedly gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras city, National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma on Tuesday said that society’s mindset needs to be changed in order to control such incidents.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Sharma said that when this incident came to light suo moto cognizance was taken. She added that all possible assistance will be provided to the victim’s family.

“An NCW member is going to meet the brother of the victim and we will help the family in whatever way we can,” Sharma said.

The woman was allegedly gang-raped by four men in her village in Hathras on September 14 when she went to a farm.

The woman was taken to the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital in Aligarh the next day. After there were no signs of improvement in her condition, she was moved to the Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi where she breathed her last.

The police have arrested the four accused. They will face charges under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code, according to Hathras SP.

Meanwhile, members of the Opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh such as Mayawati, Akhilesh Yadav and many others condemned the incident and demanded prosecution of the four accused in a fast track court.

(With ANI inputs)