e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 29, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Hathras gang-rape: Need to change society’s mindset to control such incidents, says NCW chief

Hathras gang-rape: Need to change society’s mindset to control such incidents, says NCW chief

Speaking to news agency ANI, Sharma said that when this incident came to light suo moto cognizance was taken. She added that all possible assistance will be provided to the victim’s family.

india Updated: Sep 29, 2020 16:09 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
“An NCW member is going to meet the brother of the victim and we will help the family in whatever way we can,” Sharma said.
“An NCW member is going to meet the brother of the victim and we will help the family in whatever way we can,” Sharma said.(ANI Photo)
         

Following the death of a 19-year-old, who was allegedly gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras city, National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma on Tuesday said that society’s mindset needs to be changed in order to control such incidents.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Sharma said that when this incident came to light suo moto cognizance was taken. She added that all possible assistance will be provided to the victim’s family.

“An NCW member is going to meet the brother of the victim and we will help the family in whatever way we can,” Sharma said.

The woman was allegedly gang-raped by four men in her village in Hathras on September 14 when she went to a farm.

The woman was taken to the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital in Aligarh the next day. After there were no signs of improvement in her condition, she was moved to the Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi where she breathed her last.

The police have arrested the four accused. They will face charges under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code, according to Hathras SP.

Meanwhile, members of the Opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh such as Mayawati, Akhilesh Yadav and many others condemned the incident and demanded prosecution of the four accused in a fast track court.

(With ANI inputs)

tags
top news
‘Source of black money blocked’: PM shreds Opposition on farm law protests
‘Source of black money blocked’: PM shreds Opposition on farm law protests
India provides Dornier to Maldives, will help monitor movement of Chinese vessels
India provides Dornier to Maldives, will help monitor movement of Chinese vessels
Victims of terror attacks yet to get justice due to Pak’s ‘non-cooperative attitude’: India
Victims of terror attacks yet to get justice due to Pak’s ‘non-cooperative attitude’: India
EC announces dates for 56 assembly and one parliamentary by-poll
EC announces dates for 56 assembly and one parliamentary by-poll
Post Ladakh, PLA no longer a bogey for Indian Army
Post Ladakh, PLA no longer a bogey for Indian Army
Shastri hails RCB bowler, credits him for ‘best IPL performance of 2020’
Shastri hails RCB bowler, credits him for ‘best IPL performance of 2020’
Covid-19: Serum Institute to produce additional 100 million vaccine doses
Covid-19: Serum Institute to produce additional 100 million vaccine doses
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 deathsSushant Singh Rajput caseCovid 19 India TallyWorld Heart DayNirmala Sitharaman

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In