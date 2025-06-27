Hisar, Protesting Haryana Agricultural University students on Thursday said that they haven't withdrawn their agitation and will only do so once a formal order addressing their agreed-upon demands is issued. HAU protesting students vow to end protest only after official order on demands

An agreement was reached between the protesting HAU students and the state government on Wednesday, reportedly after most of their demands in connection with the alleged June 10 assault on students were accepted.

The government assured the students to implement the demands in a phased manner.

Following that, a government spokesperson said that as a result of the agreement, the students have decided to suspend their indefinite agitation.

Later, the protesting students said they have faith in the government and hoped it will issue formal orders pertaining to their demands.

However, they said that if the government does not take clear and "official action" on all the demands by July 1, then the university will be shut down from July 2.

The students earlier called for a university chakka jam on June 27, but it has been postponed to give the government another opportunity, the protesting students said.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters after a cabinet meeting in Chandigarh, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday said, "They are all our children, and this is the time for them to focus on their studies".

Taking a veiled dig at the opposition, Saini also said that they should not be misled by political parties.

On Wednesday, the students' representatives, after a conversation with Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda, claimed that they have been given an assurance that HAU Vice Chancellor B R Kamboj will be sent on a six-month leave.

They also said the government has agreed to form a three-member probe panel to inquire into the incident.

The students had demanded that the VC be removed, alleging that he ordered a lathicharge on June 10 during a peaceful protest organised to demand the rollback of the revised scholarship eligibility norms for postgraduate students. They said VC's continuation in office would impede a fair probe.

Earlier this week, a 'Chhatra Nyay Mahapanchayat' held outside the university witnessed participation from opposition leaders, farmer unions, student organisations and employee bodies, all extending support to the students.

Last week, the CM constituted a four-member committee to hold discussions with the students who had alleged that they were assaulted by university security.

The government-appointed committee comprised Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda, Public Works Minister Ranbir Gangwa, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Krishan Kumar Bedi and Nalwa MLA Randhir Panihar.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.