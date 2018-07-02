Hawkers from UP and Bihar leave Tripura after lynching incidents; ban on internet lifted

Tripura government on Sunday resumed internet services in areas where three persons were lynched in separate incidents over suspicion of being child kidnappers earlier this week even as an exodus of outsiders was reported from localities.

Zahid Khan, 30, an Uttar Pradesh-based garment hawker, was beaten to death by a mob at Mohanpur’s Murabari area, 28km from Agartala, where he had gone with two other co-hawkers on June 28 to sell goods. After his death, other hawkers from UP and Bihar left, said locals.

“ Zahid and two others tried to show their documents to the locals but they were ignored. After his death, the rest of the hawkers left by flights, fearing they might be attacked if they go by road or train. They also said Tripura is not a safe place for business for outsiders now,” said Swapan Das, owner of the house where Zahid used to stay at Agartala’s Biterban area.

Zahid came for to Tripura for the first time as his elder brother, also a garment seller, was unwell. “Their family travels throughout the country to sell garments,” Das said.

Apart from Khan, a destitute woman, whose identity is not known, and a communication campaigner Sukanta Chakraborty were allegedly beaten to death following suspicion of being child-lifters.

“The situation has been brought under control. We appealed to people not to get swayed away by fake news on social media,” said inspector general (law and order) KV Sreejesh. The police has arrested 14 persons for thrashing outsiders of the state till now, superintendent of police (Police Control) SR Das said, informing that suspension of internet services has been removed.