Hazrat Ali Birthday 2022: History, significance and celebrations

The birth anniversary of Imam Hazrat Ali is observed every year on the 13th day of Rajab, the seventh month according to the Islamic calendar. This year, the birthday of Ali ibn Abu Talib or Hazrat Ali falls February 14 and February 15 in different parts of the world.

History and significance

Hazrat Ali is believed to be born in 599 AD in the precincts of the Kaaba's holy sanctuary in Mecca, the most sacred place, according to Islam. The birthday depends on the lunar calendar of Islam community.

He is said to have ruled the community till year 661 and died from an lethal injury in the head from a poisonous sword at the Great Mosque of Kufa, which is located in Iraq in present day.

He is held in very high regard in the Muslim community and his birthday is celebrated across countries with great fervor. Hazrat Ali is believed to be the son-in-law of Prophet Muhammad and is considered the first Imam by the Shia Muslim community.

Meanwhile, Sunnis consider him the fourth Rashidun Caliph and celebrate him as an upright ruler of Islam.

Celebrations

On this day, mosques are decked up and decorated with bright lights. Devotees gather for prayer, learn about Ali's role in the propagation of Islam. Friends and families then come together for a decadant meal. Musical delights like Qawalies often accompany the celebrations.

In India, the birth of Hazrat Ali is a public holiday in Uttar Pradesh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON