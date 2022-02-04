HC allows SIT to submit probe report in Ramesh Jarkiholi case

The Karnataka high court on Thursday allowed filing of a special investigation team report into the allegations of sexual assault against former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi.

Jarkiholi resigned from the state cabinet a day after allegations of sexual exploitation of a woman surfaced against the BJP legislator from Gokak in Belagavi district on March 3.

With this order, the SIT is expected to submit a closure report in the case of sexual assault. At the same time, a probe into a counter-complaint of extortion made by Jarkiholi will remain open.

“So far as the permission to submit investigation report with respect to crime number 30/2021 we are of the prima facie view that once the investigation is completed and it has been accepted and approved by the head of the SIT there is no reason to restrain the investigating officer from submitting the report to a competent court,” the high court observed in its order.

“The question with respect to (the) constitution of SIT under impugned orders and the validity of the said SIT is to be considered by this court,” the HC has ruled.

In July 2021, the SIT placed its report of its inquiry into complaints of sexual assault and extortion before the High Court and sought permission to file them in the lower court. This was after the Karnataka high court ordered to stop its investigation after it transpired that the SIT chief has been on medical leave since May 1.

The bench directed the Karnataka government and the SIT to respond to the query if the SIT could continue its investigation in the absence of its head when nothing has been placed on record to show that the Bengaluru police commissioner has appointed a new SIT chief.

Later, the high court asked the SIT to resubmit the investigation reports after examination by SIT chief Soumendu Mukherjee – an officer of the rank of inspector general of police. The reports were submitted again in December with the concurrence of the SIT chief.

Senior lawyer Indira Jaisingh, representing the victim, contested the order constituting the SIT and submitted that the team’s probe was “mala fide and shows complete prejudice”.