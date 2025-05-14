New Delhi, The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought responses from the Centre and Delhi government on a plea alleging delay in disposal of cases in Juvenile Justice Boards. HC asks for Centre, Delhi govt replies on PIL over pendency in JJBs

A bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela issued notices on the PIL filed by iProbono India Legal Services and asked the national and Delhi commissions for protection of child rights for their responses on the issue.

The court posted the hearing on September 24 and asked the petitioner to also make a representation to the court's committee on juvenile justice.

The PIL alleged a "shockingly poor" adherence to the strict timelines for inquiry by the Juvenile Justice Boards, resulting in a severe miscarriage of justice and jeopardising children's right to a fair and speedy trial.

The plea said under Section 14 of Juvenile Justice Act, an inquiry in respect of all offences should be completed within four months from the date of first production of the child before the board, with a maximum extension of two months, and for petty offences, if such an inquiry was not completed within six months, it must automatically be terminated.

Referring to data collected through RTI, the PIL pointed out "abysmally low disposal rates of the inquiries before the Juvenile Justice Boards", partly owing to the fact that Delhi has only seven JJBs against the statutory mandate of eleven.

Delhi government, it said, was under obligation to constitute in terms of Section 4 of the JJ Act.

The pendency has rendered nugatory the aims and objectives providing children in conflict with law timely rehabilitation and reintegration into society for which the law was enacted, it added.

The petitioner, therefore, sought directions to the chief judicial magistrates and chief metropolitan magistrates to periodically review the pendency of cases of the board and submit a compliance report before the court.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.