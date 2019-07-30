HC asks Kerala CPI (M) leader’s son accused of rape to undergo DNA test

mumbai

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 00:59 IST

The Bombay high court has directed Binoy Kodiyeri, the son of Kerala CPI (M) state secretary Balakrishnan Kodiyeri, to undergo a DNA test to verify claims of rape and cheating by a Mumbai based woman. The complaint was lodged last month. The woman has claimed that Kodiyeri fathered her child, who is now eight years old. Kodiyeri has denied this and approached the court for quashing the FIR.

In her complaint with the Oshiwara police station on June 13, the woman says she met Kodiyeri in Dubai, where she was a bar dancer. She has alleged that Kodiyeri sexually exploited her, and, when she became pregnant with his child, brought her to Mumbai. The complaint adds that he kept sending her money, all the while promising to marry her. The money flow stopped in 2015, the complaint says, adding that after coming to know that he was already married, she decided to file a complaint of cheating and rape.

Kodiyeri’s counsel claimed before a division bench of justices Ranjit More and Bharati Dangre that the woman was trying to blackmail him and that her complaint was false.

Earlier this month, Kodiyeri managed to secure bail from a Dindoshi court on the condition that he would undergo a DNA test. He didn’t do this and the bench raised this issue.

The judges asked Kodiyeri’s counsel why the former didn’t comply with the bail condition laid down by the Dindoshi court. The bench then directed Kodiyeri to undergo a DNA test on Tuesday and asked that the report be submitted to the court in a sealed envelope within two weeks and posted the matter for hearing on August 26.

First Published: Jul 30, 2019 00:48 IST