The Madras high court on Tuesday ordered a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the alleged custodial death of a 29-year-old temple security guard in Sivaganga district of Tamil Nadu, rejecting the state government’s plea for “one last chance”. The court stressed that the serious suspicion surrounding state officials warranted an independent investigation by the central agency. HC directs CBI to finish probe into TN custodial death by August 20

A bench of justices SM Subramaniam and AD Maria Clete of the Madurai bench of the high court directed CBI to complete its probe and file its report before the court by August 20 this year.

Additional advocate general Ajmal Khan, who represented the state, argued that CBI had been entrusted with important investigations in the past as well such as the 2018 violence during protests against the proposed expansion of Sterlite Corporation’s copper smelter plant in Thoothukudi, and the 2020 custodial deaths of father and son Jayraj and Benix in Tamil Nadu’s Sattankulam district. “But in both these cases, the central agency had failed to make any headway despite so many years having passed,” Khan argued. He instead urged the court to let the state continue probing the present case and suggested the court appoint a special investigating team (SIT).

The judges, however, refused the state’s request and said that once an element of “suspicion had been raised on the conduct of the state’s own police personnel, there was no point in letting it carry on with the investigation or even constituting any special teams composed of the state’s own officials”.

“Any SIT that we constitute will also have officers of the state. Allegations of an unfair probe can be made again. Therefore, let the investigations go to a central agency. The state had earlier conceded to a CBI probe so how can this court now say no? Once there is suspicion in the mind of people against your (state’s) own officials, then even the Supreme Court says investigation must be transferred to any central agency,” said the bench.

The bench directed the Union ministry of home affairs to assign a CBI officer within a week to head the probe and instructed the state police to cooperate fully.

Last week, the high court ordered a judicial probe into the death of B Ajith Kumar, the victim in the Sivaganga custodial death. It took the district judge’s status report on record on Tuesday and directed that a copy of such report be shared with CBI as well. It also recorded the state’s submissions of having allotted a plot of land to Kumar’s family, and of having given a job to the deceased’s brother.

The court has been hearing a batch of public interest litigations filed by several individuals and the NGO, People’s Watch, following the death of Kumar, a security guard at the Madapuram Bhadrakali Amman temple in Madapuram area of the district, on June 29. Kumar died while in police custody during questioning into an alleged case of theft. He had been arrested by the police on June 27 after a woman filed a complaint alleging that a bag containing some gold jewellery went missing from her car after she gave the car keys to Kumar to park the vehicle near the temple.

Last week, after going through the post mortem report in the case, the bench led by Justice Subramaniam had lashed out at the State police and said that a mere, “plain reading of the nature of the injuries” on the deceased’s body would reveal that he had been “brutally attacked” by the police in the name of questioning. “Even an ordinary murderer would not have caused these many injuries to a person,” it had said at the time.