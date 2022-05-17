Ex-CBI director moves high court for Twitter’s verified badge. Fined 10,000

NEW DELHI: The Delhi high court on Tuesday fined former Indian Police Service officer M Nageswara Rao ₹10,000 while rejecting his plea seeking restoration of his Twitter blue verified badge, which indicates an account is authentic.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Justice Yashwant Varma said Rao again came to the court despite being given an opportunity to approach Twitter last month. On April 7, Varma refused to intervene and asked Rao to approach Twitter.

“We passed an order on 7 April. What has constrained you to approach the court immediately? Your client seems to have a lot of free time. Do you want a return gift from us.”

Rao reapplied for the badge last month following the court’s April 7 order. He approached the court again saying Twitter did not reinstate the badge.

On Tuesday, Rao’s counsel requested the court to list the matter with a batch of matters dealing with the same issue. The court refused to accept the request, saying there was absolutely no justification warranting another writ petition. It noted Twitter must be expected to take a reasonable period of time to decide on the Rao’s representation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON