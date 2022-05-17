Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ex-CBI director moves high court for Twitter's verified badge. Fined 10,000

The court refused to accept the request to list the matter, saying there was absolutely no justification warranting another writ petition
Updated on May 17, 2022 03:44 PM IST
ByRicha Banka

NEW DELHI: The Delhi high court on Tuesday fined former Indian Police Service officer M Nageswara Rao 10,000 while rejecting his plea seeking restoration of his Twitter blue verified badge, which indicates an account is authentic.

Justice Yashwant Varma said Rao again came to the court despite being given an opportunity to approach Twitter last month. On April 7, Varma refused to intervene and asked Rao to approach Twitter.

“We passed an order on 7 April. What has constrained you to approach the court immediately? Your client seems to have a lot of free time. Do you want a return gift from us.”

Rao reapplied for the badge last month following the court’s April 7 order. He approached the court again saying Twitter did not reinstate the badge.

On Tuesday, Rao’s counsel requested the court to list the matter with a batch of matters dealing with the same issue. The court refused to accept the request, saying there was absolutely no justification warranting another writ petition. It noted Twitter must be expected to take a reasonable period of time to decide on the Rao’s representation.

Richa Banka

Reports from the Delhi High Court and stories on legal developments in the city. Avid mountain lover, cooking and playing with birds 🐦 when not at work...view detail

