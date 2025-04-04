HC issues notice on plea against verdict on Bihar Olympic Association panel

The Delhi high court on Friday issued a notice on the Indian Olympic Association (IOA)’s plea against a single judge’s order staying the constitution of a five-member ad hoc committee to investigate Bihar Olympic Association (BOA)’s affairs. On February 24, a bench of Justice Sachin Datta stayed the IOA’s decision. The court asked the IOA and BOA’s counsel to seek instructions. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The IOA constituted the committee on January 1, considering the recommendations of the Hemanta Kumar Kalita Commission. In its report, the commission said BOA’s decision-making was poor and a majority of its stakeholders were unaware of its financial position and future planning. The commission suggested the constitution of an ad hoc committee and re-election to pick a board.

A bench of Chief Justice DK Upadhyay and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela asked the IOA if it was willing to recommence the process regarding the ad hoc committee for BOA. It noted the single judge’s observation that the IOA’s decision violated the principles of natural justice as it neither served the material relied on nor Kalita’s report.

The court asked IOA and BOA’s counsel to seek instructions and fixed the next date of hearing on May 13.

Justice Datta noted that eight out of 15 IOA’s members of the executive council objected in writing to the unilateral decision to appoint the commission. It said the decision in this regard was passed without affording a hearing opportunity to BOA. The court said IOA’s president did not have the power to unilaterally take over any state association’s affairs.

In its plea before the division bench, IOA said its constitution permitted the president to take a unilateral decision, which could later be ratified. It added that the president had the absolute power to form a committee and implement its objectives, including acts imperative for the development of sports and games.