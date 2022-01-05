Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
india news

HC likely to hear PIL on Ganga Sagar Mela today

Millions of pilgrims from across India are expected to take the holy dip at the confluence of the Ganga and Bay of Bengal during the Mela
Devotees performing rituals before taking the holy dip during Ganga Sagar mela. (PTI/File)
Updated on Jan 05, 2022 09:09 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

The Calcutta high court is likely to hear a plea seeking cancellation of the Ganga Sagar Mela as the government is gearing up to organise the event in mid-January.

Abhinandan Mondol, a doctor, filed the plea on Monday amid a rise in Covid-19 cases in the state. His lawyer told the media the matter may come up for hearing before a division bench.

On Tuesday, West Bengal reported 9,073 Covid-19 cases and 6,078 on Monday. In Kolkata, 4,759 cases were reported on Tuesday, the highest in the state.

Millions of pilgrims from across India are expected to take the holy dip at the confluence of the Ganga and Bay of Bengal during the Mela.

The organisers of the 27th Kolkata International Film Festival have separately decided to go ahead with the event. The festival will be inaugurated by West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on January 7.

The West Bengal State Election Commission too has decided to hold elections to four municipalities in the state on January 22 as per schedule. It has issued guidelines for political campaigns and the polling day to check the Covid-19 spread.

The state government has put a cap on social, cultural, and religious gatherings, allowing only 50 people at a time. The commission has allowed 500 people to attend political meetings in open and 200 in closed areas.

