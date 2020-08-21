HC refuses to stay fund transfer from Siddhivinayak Trust to Maha govt

india

Updated: Aug 21, 2020 13:33 IST

The Bombay high court on Friday refused to stay transfer of funds from Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple Trust to the Maharashtra government for the fight against Covid-19 pandemic and the state’s Shiv Bhojan Scheme for subsidized food for the poor.

One Leela Ranga has moved the court against the transfer calling them illegal and impermissible under provisions of the Shree Siddhivinayak Temple Trust (Prabhadevi) Act, 1980, which governs the trust’s functioning.

Ranga’s lawyer, Pradeep Sancheti, said Rs 5 crore each have been transferred to the government for the fight against the pandemic and for the Shiv Bhojan Scheme. He cited the Act’s section 18 and added the trust’s funds can be utilized only for the maintenance, management and administration of the temple. Sancheti added the section allows use of surplus funds only for development of the trust properties like resthouses for devotees and for maintenance of educational institutions, schools, hospitals or dispensaries.

Sancheti said the law does not allow transfer of the trust funds to the government. He pointed out the proposals for transferring the amounts have been initiated by the government and not even by the trust. “This is systematic way of transferring the trust funds to the government,” he said, urging the court to pass an interim order to stop any further transfers.

A bench of chief justice Dipankar Datta and justice Revati Mohite-Dere refused to consider the prayer, saying no one appeared on behalf of the temple trust. It added the court can direct transfer of the funds back to the trust if after final hearing it finds that the transfers were illegal.

The court rejected Sancheti’s request to restrain the government from renewing appointment of certain trustees, whose terms are ending this month. Sancheti claimed the chairman of the temple trust has got extension of three years after the transfers under challenge in their plea.

“This is also not the stage for appointing a retired judge,” the bench said referring to the petitioner’s interim prayer for appointment of a retired high court judge to inquire into the affairs of the trust in view of “impermissible transfers”.

The bench has directed the state government and the trust to file their respective replies to Ranga’s plea within four weeks. It granted a week thereafter to the petitioner to file rejoinders to their replies, and posted the matter for further hearing in October.