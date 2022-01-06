HC rejects plea seeking postponement of civil services (main) exam

The Delhi high court on Thursday dismissed a plea seeking postponement of the civil services (main) exam, saying it is not inclined to interfere with its schedule even as there has been a surge in Covid-19 cases.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), which conducts the exam, cited a careful review of the pandemic situation on Wednesday and said it will be conducted as per schedule from Friday.

As many as 19 candidates, appearing for the exam, moved the court for the postponement citing an imminent risk of getting infected and losing a valuable attempt to clear it. Some candidates pleaded it was their last attempt to appear in the examination. The exam is scheduled until January 16.

“I am not inclined to interfere with the decision. I am dismissing the petition,” said justice V Kameswar Rao while declining to grant relief. He added a detailed order would be uploaded later.

The case was mentioned on Wednesday before a bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh who granted an urgent listing for it for Thursday.

On Thursday, the UPSC told the court that all the preparations have been made and the exam cannot be postponed at the last moment. It said out of 9,156 candidates, 9,085 have downloaded their admit cards. UPSC’s lawyer told the court the exams were behind schedule and a lot of precious time has been lost.

“It (postponement) will have a cascading effect. The impractical, hypothetical situation is being projected by the candidates. Tomorrow the exam is starting. All preparation is complete. Our supervisors have reached. These are 9,000 candidates across various centres, “ the lawyer said.

Anushree Kapadia, who appeared for the petitioners, told the court the centres allotted for the main examination are mostly in the metro cities or state capitals, which are densely populated and face a surge in Covid 19 infections.

In their plea, the petitioners said there was no proper pre-examination testing. “Temperature checks can be cheated by taking paracetamol. If few candidates attempt examinations with Covid, then it might result in infecting all candidates as they have to spend six hours writing papers in the same room. Further, once infected, candidates will be prohibited from writing subsequent papers as per UPSC policy. They also risk spreading to others including their families.” The petition added authorities have not come out with any modality to prevent the risk of Covid infection among the candidates while taking the examination.