HC tells accused to get rakhi tied by survivor

Updated: Aug 02, 2020 23:58 IST

Bhopal: The Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh high court has granted bail to a man accused of sexual harassment on condition that he would visit the complainant with a box of sweets, request her to tie a Rakhi on his wrist, promise to protect her and gift her Rs 11,000 as part of the customs observed on Raksha Bandhan day.

The court, through its order passed on Thursday, granted bail to the man on a personal bond of Rs 50,000 with one solvent surety of an equal amount .

I“The applicant along with his wife shall visit the house of the complainant with a Rakhi thread / band at 11 am on August 3 with a box of sweets and request the complainant to tie the Rakhi band to him with the promise to protect her to the best of his ability for all times to come,” a single bench of justice Rohit Arya said in the order.

“He shall also tender Rs 11,000 to the complainant as a customary ritual usually offered by the brothers to sisters on such occasion and shall also seek her blessings. The applicant shall also tender Rs 5,000 to the son of the complainant for purchase of clothes and sweets,” the order added.

The bail applicant was ordered to produce photographs of the occasion and receipts of payments to the complainant and her son before the court registry.

“The woman, a resident of Ujjain district, lodged a complaint against her neighbour on April 20 that he had barged into her house and sexually harassed her,” government advocate Sudhanshu Vyas said. An FIR {first information report} was registered with Bhatpachalana police station under section 354 (sexual harassment), 452 (house trespass), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of IPC {Indian Penal Code}.”

Vishal Patidar, the lawyer for the accused, said the bail petition had been filed on grounds that the man was the only earning member of his family, which had come to the brink of starvation after his arrest.