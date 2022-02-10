HC transfers probe into murder of Tamil Nadu minister’s kin from CBI to SIT

CHENNAI: The Madras high court on Thursday constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the 2012 murder of K N Ramajeyam, brother of Tamil Nadu minister K N Nehru, after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) was unable to make a breakthrough in the matter. The Madurai bench of the court earlier transferred the case from the Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID) to the CBI in 2017.

The court said it will supervise the SIT probe. “Though almost 10 years have elapsed, a premier investigating wing of the State, the CB CID, and the CBI could not even find out the motive behind the murder,” the court said. It referred to the constitutional guarantee of the right to a fair and speedy investigation for justice and directed the SIT to commence the probe preferably before February 21 and file a status report every fortnight.

The body of Ramajeyam, a businessman, was found wrapped with cello tape while his hands and legs were tied with iron strings on the banks of the Cauvery. He was also gagged.

The case was transferred to CB-CID in 2012 after there was no progress in the police probe. But the CB-CID was even unable to ascertain the motive behind the murder for five years, prompting Ramajeyam’s widow to move court seeking the transfer of probe to the CBI in 2014.

The CBI re-registered the case in January 2018 but it too could not find out the possible motive and bring the accused to justice.

Ramajeyam’s brother, R Ravichandran, made a representation to the CBI for the transfer of the investigation to the state police. When he received no response, he moved high court.

Senior counsel N R Elango, who appeared for Ravichandran, argued the CBI has not made any substantial breakthrough in the case. He added there is no point in the CBI indefinitely continuing investigations when the agency is overburdened with other cases.

The CBI submitted that vital evidence was missing since it took over the investigation after six years. It said Ramajeyam had many political and business rivals, which widened the scope for the motive. It also cited a lack of scientific evidence such as fingerprints. The CBI said it was one of the rare cases in which the CBI could not zero in on any motive behind the murder.

The court said that only speedy investigation could lead to justice and added a superintendent rank officer will head the SIT.

