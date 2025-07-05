The Karnataka high court on Friday granted interim protection from arrest to BJP member of legislative council (MLC) N Ravikumar until July 8 in a case related to his alleged objectionable remarks about state chief secretary Shalini Rajneesh. The court also directed Ravikumar to cooperate fully with the ongoing investigation. HC grants MLC Ravikumar relief from arrest in probe over remarks

Justice SR Krishnakumar, who was hearing Ravikumar’s petition seeking to quash the FIR, refrained from staying the case entirely but pulled up elected representatives for their choice of words in public discourse. “It is very unfortunate that the language used by politicians today has fallen to such a low level. Elected representatives must show restraint and responsibility in public statements,” the judge remarked in open court.

The FIR against Ravikumar was lodged following a protest he led outside Vidhana Soudha, during which he allegedly made remarks that IAS officers found derogatory. Special public prosecutor BA Belliappa, appearing for the state, argued that the comment was not only offensive but part of a pattern of similar behaviour, citing past complaints, including one involving a deputy commissioner. He added that the IAS officers’ association had also raised strong objections to the remark and demanded action.

In response, senior advocate Arun Shyam, representing Ravikumar, claimed that the statement in question had been misinterpreted and the case was politically motivated. To support his argument, he submitted a video clip of the protest, but the government opposed its admissibility without formal procedure.

The bench also questioned the basis of the complaint, noting that it appeared to rely on a television broadcast. “The complaint says the statement was seen on TV. But there is a difference between a TV report and an actual statement. Was the statement verified?” justice Krishnakumar asked.

After hearing both sides, the court reserved its order and provided interim relief from arrest, setting the next hearing for July 8.

The case has stirred political and bureaucratic circles alike, with senior officials backing the chief secretary and BJP leaders defending Ravikumar. The controversy stems from the mention of Shalini Rajneesh during Ravikumar’s protest, which has since drawn sharp criticism.

Speaking to reporters after the hearing, Ravikumar said he welcomed the court’s direction. “I have full faith in the judiciary. I have not used any objectionable words against the chief secretary. My words were misrepresented. I will cooperate with the investigation as directed by the high court,” he said.

The case is scheduled to be taken up again on July 8.