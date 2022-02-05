‘HCs not subordinate to us’: SC judge refuses to mandate virtual sittings

The Supreme Court on Friday observed that it cannot direct chief justices of high courts to make virtual hearings mandatory.

“High courts are not subordinate to us. Every high court has very peculiar conditions within their own jurisdiction... we cannot issue a mandamus to the chief justice of the high courts that you will only work on the virtual platform,” said a bench headed by justice Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud.

The bench, which also comprised of justice Surya Kant, highlighted that the Supreme Court shifted to virtual hearings in the wake of serious problems faced during the Covid-19 pandemic, but it has to be left to high court chief justices to address this issue on the administrative side.

“We don’t know what facilities are available; what is the stand of the local bar; what kind of assistance from the state government is available. These issues have to be dealt with on the administrative side... this is a matter for the chief justice of the high court to decide,” added the bench.

The court was hearing a petition filed by lawyer Ghansham Upadhyay, challenging the Bombay high court’s January circular reducing its functioning in Mumbai to just three hours on account of the third wave of Covid-19. Upadhyay also demanded that all courts in Maharashtra must function on a virtual platform as well.

Even as the bench acknowledged the benefits of virtual hearings, it pointed out that it is for the chief justice of every high court to devise the most efficient ways of conducting court proceedings within their jurisdiction.

“These are administrative issues. Every high court deals with them in its own way, depending on the facts and circumstances. If you have a problem, meet the chief justice, senior judges, registrar general and tell them what is required,” the bench told Upadhyay. The court further noted that the Bombay HC has reverted to the full working hours -- 10.30 am to 4.30 PM -- and therefore, the complaint about reduced working hours stands addressed. Justice Chandrachud continued: “What is desirable is one thing; the ability to implement it depends on various infrastructural issues. Some of the high courts have started doing it... high courts are gradually picking up. But it cannot be at the flick of a button that we can say that we are starting live-streaming. There are various infrastructural issues that we need to address.”

