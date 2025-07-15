New Delhi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said Shubhanshu Shukla has not just touched space, but also "lifted India's aspirations to new heights" after the first Indian astronaut to visit the International Space Station returned to Earth after a 20-day space sojourn. He lifted India's aspirations to new heights: Rajnath upon Shubhanshu Shukla return to Earth

Singh, a Lok Sabha member from Lucknow, spoke to Shukla's father on the phone to convey his greetings and told him that the country is proud of his son's achievements.

Waving and smiling at cameras, Shukla and the three other astronauts emerged from the Dragon Grace spacecraft on Tuesday, taking their first breath of fresh air after completing their space sojourn.

The Dragon spacecraft splashed down off the San Diego coast in southern California at 3:01 PM IST, capping a 20-day space travel of which 18 days were spent at the International Space Station.

Shukla, a 39-year-old Indian Air Force officer and test pilot, completed his maiden space voyage as part of the Axiom-4 mission, a commercial spaceflight supported by ISRO and NASA, and operated by Axiom Space.

"Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla's successful return from the historic Axiom-4 mission is a proud moment for every Indian. He has not just touched space, he has lifted India’s aspirations to new heights. His journey to the International Space Station and back is not just a personal milestone; it is a proud stride for India's growing space ambitions. Wishing him great success in his future endeavours," Singh posted on X.

In Lucknow, "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" chants and a resounding applause rent the air as the capital city of Uttar Pradesh celebrated the moment the spacecraft carrying the Lucknow-born Shukla made the touchdown on Earth.

While Shukla's father, Shambhu Dayal Shukla, and mother Asha Devi wiped their tears, his sister, Suchi Misra, welcomed her brother's landing with moist eyes and folded hands.

Born on October 10, 1985, just a year after Sharma's spaceflight, Shukla grew up in Lucknow in a middle-class family with no direct links to aviation or space. But a childhood visit to an airshow lit a spark.

A senior official said that the defence minister spoke to his father and conveyed to him that the country is proud of his son's achievements.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.