Home / Education / UGC warns institutes against retaining original docs of faculty members

UGC warns institutes against retaining original docs of faculty members

The regulator has asked all universities and colleges to “mandatorily” issue employment contracts clearly specifying all the terms and conditions in accordance with the stipulated norms of UGC and other statutory bodies

Aug 19, 2020 13:52 IST
Amandeep Shukla
Amandeep Shukla
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UGC has asked universities and colleges not to hold back original documents.
UGC has asked universities and colleges not to hold back original documents. (Sonu Mehta/HT Photo)
         

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has warned universities against retaining original documents of their faculty members after offering them service contracts, saying they often have a tough time getting them back and many have to forego better job prospects as a result. In a communiqué, UGC secretary Rajnish Jain said it has come to their notice that many universities, colleges collect original academic certificates, mark sheets, etc at the time of issuing contracts to teachers and then continue to retain these documents with them.

“The teachers face a tough time recovering their documents from their employer educational institutions when they leave their job. Many have to forego their better prospects as they are not able to recover their documents in time,” said the higher education regulator. It added UGC has taken a “serious view on these matters” and emphasized that no employing higher education institutions should keep in their possession certificates of teachers or original documents, which is akin to depriving them of their rights.

The regulator has asked all universities and colleges to “mandatorily” issue employment contracts clearly specifying all the terms and conditions in accordance with the stipulated norms of UGC and other statutory bodies.

All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), the technical education regulator, also issued a similar warning last year, citing complaints that institutes were retaining certificates of teachers as well as students. It noted this was against norms and warned of strict action.

AICTE asked faculty members to give at least one month’s notice while leaving jobs in mid-sessions keeping in view the academic interest of students.

