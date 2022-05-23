Health ministry may take up Covid-19 deaths count with WHO at Davos

The Union health ministry may take up informal discussions on the matter of excess Covid-19 mortality data with the World Health Organization (WHO) representatives at the ongoing World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, people familiar with the matter said.

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya, who is in Geneva along with some of his cabinet colleagues to attend WEF, could take up the contentious issue regarding the UN health body’s recent claim that India reported 4.7 million excess Covid-19 deaths between January 1, 2020 and December 31, 2021 as opposed to the official toll of approximately 520,000.

“There is a possibility that the minister might discuss the issue with WHO representatives at WEF. This has been a point of contention lately; when WHO released the figures, the government made it amply clear that it did not agree with the way estimates for excess Covid deaths was reached. It makes sense to make use of this platform to speak in-person about the issue,” said a senior official in the government aware of the matter, requesting anonymity.

On May 5, WHO released a report that India’s true death toll due to Covid-19 came to approximately 10 times the 481,000 Covid-19 fatalities recorded till December 31, 2021. The Indian government, however, objected to WHO’s assessments by saying that the “process, methodology and outcome” were flawed on several counts.

“India has been consistently objecting to the methodology adopted by WHO to project excess mortality estimates based on mathematical models. Despite India’s objection to the process, methodology and outcome of this modelling exercise, WHO has released the excess mortality estimates without adequately addressing India’s concerns,” said the government in a statement soon after the report was released.

Government officials had said at the time that the matter would be raised on all appropriate platforms.

“India obviously rejects these numbers. We will take up the matter with the WHO, and also put forth its stand in front of the world that India rejects these numbers along with the due reason for it,” said VK Paul, member (health), Niti Aayog, after the report was released.

Union commerce minister, Piyush Goyal, is leading the Indian delegation at WEF from May 22-26, and the delegation includes union ministers Mandaviya and Hardeep Singh Puri.

Another issue that could be brought up at the event is WHO’s temporary suspension for the India-made Covaxin vaccine after the UN body found deficiency in good manufacturing practices at Bharat Biotech’s plant in March.

“That issue could also possibly be raised,” said the official cited above.

