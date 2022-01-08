Health secretary reviews oxygen preparedness

New Delhi: Union health secretary on Friday chaired a high level meeting with states to review the preparedness of the entire spectrum of oxygen equipment, including ventilators, pressure swing adsorption (PSA) plants, oxygen concentrators and oxygen cylinders for the timely and effective management of Covid-19 rise across the country fuelled by the virus’s Omicron variant.

To be sure, though India recorded 141,506new infections on Friday, hospitalisations have been much lower as compared t previous waves -- a trend that is in line with the experience of other countries that have suffered from Omicron-driven waves.

“It is the primary and critical responsibility of states and Union territories to ensure all oxygen equipment, till the field level at all health facilities is tested and kept in a functional state to meet any emergent situation,” Rajesh Bhushan said during the meeting with states.

He also asked states to ensure full and optimal utilisation of Emergency Covid Response Package-2 (ECRP-2) funds, through daily reviews, and to upload the expenditure on the dedicated National Health Mission portal so that states are eligible for release of additional funds to strengthen health care facilities.

Under ECRP-II, funds are also made available for installing liquid medical oxygen [LMO] tanks and medical gas pipeline systems that are made operational with adequate approvals from the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO).

Bhushan asked states to ensure PSA plants were being set up from the state’s own funds and CSR funds, and that a mock drill of the PSA plants was carried out to ensure that bedside oxygen flow was of adequate purity, and at recommended outlet pressure with no leakages. The states were also urged to monitor the installation of PSA plants in private hospital facilities and medical college hospitals.

The health secretary emphasised the need to ensure that ventilators were quickly installed and commissioned at designated field health facilities, and to lodge any complaint related to ventilators on the online complaint management system launched in August this year.

Bhushan also advised states to compete the technical training of operators.

“More than 1600 candidates joined the said training programme covering 738 districts. An online PSA training program is also being carried out by Directorate General of Training [DGT] through 24 regional centres across the country. So far, 4690 candidates have been trained under the 180-hour training program, while 6,825 candidates have received their training under the 10-hour training program,” according a statement by the health ministry.