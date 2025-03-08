Health Talk: Study shows high rates of neonatal sepsis, drug resistance in India

A third of newborns in special care units at Indian district hospitals suffer from neonatal sepsis, a potentially fatal bloodstream infection, a research paper published in The Lancet Global Health journal last week said.

What makes it more challenging is that most cases are resistant to multiple drugs, complicating treatment efforts, according to the research paper.

Neonatal sepsis remains a critical public health challenge in India, with the research showing that 34.6% of newborns in special newborn care units (SNCUs) across five district-level hospitals suffer from this life-threatening infection. And, 75% to 88% of these infections were caused by multidrug-resistant pathogens.

Neonatal sepsis is a major cause of death among infants within the first 28 days of birth in India. It remains a significant obstacle to reducing newborn mortality in India and other low- and middle-income countries (LMICs), resulting in at least 550,000 infection-related deaths globally each year, with India accounting for nearly a quarter of these deaths, according to the estimates in the research paper.

Researchers examined 6,612 newborns at government hospitals in the districts of Cuddalore, Mahasamund, Una, Sivasagar, and Balotra between October 2019 and December 2021.

“3.2% of neonates developed culture-positive sepsis, where a causative pathogen is identified, with 36.6% of those dying from the disease. Culture-negative sepsis, where no causative pathogen is detected, was found in 31.4% of cases,” the paper said.

“Furthermore, there were significant rates of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), with between 75% and 88% of the isolated pathogens being multidrug-resistant, rendering many standard treatments ineffective,” it read.

Klebsiella pneumoniae (22.9%), Escherichia coli (14.8%), coagulase-negative staphylococci (13.9%) and Enterobacter species (11.7%) were found to be the most common pathogens that caused the infection.

According to the study, at least a million newborns are admitted annually to the 979 SNCUs in district hospitals across India. The SNCUs in India care for sick newborns, except those requiring invasive mechanical ventilation, inotropes, or surgical interventions.

An estimated 26 million children are born every year in the country, and the government has been working to reduce neonatal mortality rate (NMR) over the years. Several key research projects on health of the newborns and children have been taken over the years that has led to a considerable drop in NMR— from 24 per 1000 live births in 2016 to 20 in 2020. India aims to bring it down to 12 by 2030 as part of the global Sustainable Development Goals.

The health ministry recently identified neonatal sepsis as a national health research priority and will look at developing effective diagnostics, technology for newborn care, and home-based management among other things to bring the rate further down.

To make further progress, however, it is essential to identify the infection early and implement more efficient infection control practices in hospitals.