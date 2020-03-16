e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 16, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Health worker arrested in Rajasthan for spreading fake news about coronavirus

Health worker arrested in Rajasthan for spreading fake news about coronavirus

The man was found circulating fake news related to positive number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

india Updated: Mar 16, 2020 12:01 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Jaipur
The worker was arrested for his “statement conducing to public mischief”, said a senior official.
The worker was arrested for his “statement conducing to public mischief”, said a senior official. (PTI)
         

A health worker posted in Rajasthan’s Dausa district was arrested and his services were terminated for allegedly spreading fake news about the coronavirus, police said on Monday.

Anil Tank, a contractual employee who worked as a senior treatment supervisor in Mahuwa, was found circulating fake news related to positive number of COVID-19 cases being found in the state and isolation wards being set up to treat the patients, they said.

Mahuwa circle Deputy Superintendent of Police Shankar Lal said Tank was arrested for his “statement conducing to public mischief”.

Dausa Chief Medical and Health Officer Pooranmal Meena said, “The employee was terminated from the service for spreading rumour on social media.”

tags
top news
Madhya Pradesh Assembly adjourned till March 26 amid uproar; floor test deferred
Madhya Pradesh Assembly adjourned till March 26 amid uproar; floor test deferred
‘Allow us euthanasia’: December 16 gang rape convicts’ kin to President Kovind
‘Allow us euthanasia’: December 16 gang rape convicts’ kin to President Kovind
What Delhi’s 1st coronavirus patient did in isolation
What Delhi’s 1st coronavirus patient did in isolation
ED summons Anil Ambani over money laundering probe against Yes Bank: Report
ED summons Anil Ambani over money laundering probe against Yes Bank: Report
Covid-19 worry empties ‘Asia’s largest red-light district’ in Kolkata
Covid-19 worry empties ‘Asia’s largest red-light district’ in Kolkata
James Bond star Olga Kurylenko tests positive for coronavirus
James Bond star Olga Kurylenko tests positive for coronavirus
Google’s free coronavirus checkup website goes live: How it works
Google’s free coronavirus checkup website goes live: How it works
‘Any chance of bowling straight’: Akhtar, Akram’s banter wins Internet
‘Any chance of bowling straight’: Akhtar, Akram’s banter wins Internet
trending topics
Delhi Coronavirus CaseMadhya Pradesh floor testSensexKareena KapoorDeepika PadukoneCoronavirusUPSEEGoogle on Cornonavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news