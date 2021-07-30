Hearing in Sri Krishna Janmabhumi suit to resume today

A court in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura will on Friday resume the hearing of Sri Krishna Janmabhumi suit seeking the shifting of a 17th-century mosque from a temple, which many believe is the birthplace of Lord Krishna. The court on July 24 adjourned the hearing on the Thakur Keshav Dev Ji Mahraj vs Intazamia Committee case. "Both the parties so far have presented written statements in support of their submission," district government counsel (civil) Sanjai Gaur said that day, news agency PTI reported.

Defence counsel Niraj Sharma said that since the maintenance of the status quo before 1947 is mandatory as per the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act 1991, the suit deserved rejection. However, advocate Mahendra Pratap Singh claimed that the suit does not come under the purview of the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act 1991.

Singh said that the act also says that it would not apply if the dispute predates 1947. He added that since the construction made on the part of the land of Keshav Deo temple are covered by Ancient Monument and Archeological Sites and Remains Act 1958, the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991, would not apply, and hence the suit is maintainable.

On June 23, petitioners in the case offered the opposing parties representing Muslims one-and-a-half times more land some distance away from the Braj area where the temple and mosque that are subject of the legal dispute are currently located and urged them to give up their claim on the land.

The offer was made by the petitioners quoting the 2019 judgment by the Supreme Court in the Ram Janmabhoomi case, where the top court ruled in favour of the Hindu parties but asked the government to provide land to Muslims for a mosque. According to the petitioners, the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board and the management committee of Shahi Masjid, Eidgah should accept the offer to resolve the matter amicably.

(With agency inputs)