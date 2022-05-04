Heatwave recedes in some states, mercury may rise in others: Weather update

In a slight respite from the sweltering weather, mercury dipped by 2 to 4 degrees as heatwaves subsided from several parts of the country, the weather department said on Tuesday. Several places in the country had logged all-time high temperatures for April with the mercury leaping to 46-47 degrees Celsius under the impact of the torrid heatwave.

No heatwave in north, central and east India

The maximum temperature witnessed a dip over parts of Rajasthan, Punjab, Delhi and Haryana. The Meteorological Department has also ruled out the possibility of severe heat in any part of Northwest, Central and East India this week. With scanty rains owing to feeble western disturbances, northwest and central India experienced the hottest April in 122 years.

Mercury may rise in Maha, Rajasthan from Friday

The maximum temperature may increase again in some parts of Maharashtra and Rajasthan from Friday onwards, IMD said on Wednesday. The heatwave will return in the two states after 5 days.

Gusty winds in Punjab, Haryana, UP in next two days

Light rain, dust storms and wind speed reaching 50 kmph - caused by Western Disturbance - are very likely to occur at isolated places in the states of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan for the next two days.

Cyclone likely around South Andaman Sea

The Meteorological Department has also said that a low pressure area is likely to form over South Andaman Sea by the end of this week. “There is a possibility of a cyclone in the South Andaman Sea and its adjoining areas. Under its influence, a low pressure area may form over the region around May 6,” the weather department said.

Mercury to hover around 40 degrees in Delhi

According to the Meteorological Department, temperatures in Delhi are likely to hover around 40 degrees Celsius for the next couple of days. “Heat wave conditions are not expected in the city for at least two to three days,” an IMD official told news agency PTI. The minimum temperature in Delhi is expected to be around 25-27 degrees on Wednesday.

