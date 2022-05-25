Heatwave takes toll on people’s health in Odisha district, worsens water crisis

BOUDH: In Dakpadar, a village of some 40 odd families in Boudh district of Odisha, a dozen women were seen queuing up near a well to get drinking water in pots. The well gets water from an underground aquifer, but as the water level plummets in summer it gets muddy after a few people draw water from it. We saw a minor quarrel breaking out among the women for water.

Around 40 metres away, two women were seen pressing on a hand pump for water, but all that they got was yellowish water with a foul smell. As the mercury soared to 43 degree Celsius, for the women in Dakpadar village there was little to choose between the well and the hand pump.

“The summer is harsh and we can’t even think of moving out of our house after 10am. What is worse is that we can’t even get clean water to drink,” said Mithila Behera, a 42-year-old woman, complaining about how the vessels yellow within hours after they store water in them.

Over 20 km away from Dakpadar, Mukta Kanhar, a 40-year-old tribal woman in Lengarpaju, a village situated over a hill, was seen trying to get water from a hand pump while sweating profusely. The hand pump hisses out hot air before water comes out of it, but it is not potable. “We have to boil it and filter it through a piece of cloth before we drink it,” said Kanhar.

As India faces one of its harshest summers this year with temperatures shooting upwards of 40 degrees Celsius in northern Indian states of Rajasthan, Delhi and Gujarat, the heatwave has been unrelenting in Odisha too.

There is hardly any respite from the summer in the central Odisha district of Boudh, where tube wells and dug-wells dry up at the onset of summer.

In Lengarpaju village, 70-year-old Sagar Behera said he has been finding it difficult to sleep even at night. A farmer, living with his wife, son and daughter-in-law, Behera says he tosses around in his bed throughout the day as the tin roof gets unbearably hot during the daytime. The nights are no better as the tin sheets radiate heat till late at night. “Our family sleeps in the open courtyard at night. It gets a little cooler only after midnight, but by 5am the air starts getting warm again,” said Behera.

Boudh is among the 10 odd districts in Odisha where the temperatures have stayed consistently above 40 degrees Celsius this summer and at times have touched 45 degrees Celsius making the district the hottest place in Odisha.

“The anti-cyclones over western parts of Rajasthan in March and the absence of rain-bearing Western disturbances had triggered the early and extreme heat waves and Boudh which is closer to western Odisha districts like Sonepur and Bolangir is no exception. In all likelihood, the district may have been experiencing higher temperatures in summer over the last decade, but there was no way of knowing as IMD started recording the temperatures in Boudh only 2 years ago. The lack of post-winter rains has made matters worse for people in districts like Boudh,” said Uma Shankar Das, a scientist at the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) regional office in Bhubaneswar.

As daytime temperatures rose in Odisha from the beginning of April, chief minister Naveen Patnaik-led state government on March 29 advised people to avoid going outdoors between 11am and 3.30pm. The state government also ordered that all schools be closed by 9am.

No one understands the pain of summer in Boudh more than Janaka Mallick, a 45-year-old farmer who has been vainly trying to keep himself cool by taking bath in a dirty pool of water at least 3 times a day. By the time, he is back from taking a bath, his skin starts itching while the water dries up, raising his level of discomfort. “The electricity supply is erratic and even if there is power, the fan emits hot air during daytime,” Mallick said. “What else does someone like me have to protect themselves?”

Savita Behera, a widow in Lengarpaju village, is among the thousands in Odisha who don’t have the luxury to stay at home despite the government’s advice. She travels to the nearby kendu leaves collection centre with her headload of kendu leaves for sale. Though Behera starts early for selling the leaves, she spends the hotter part of the day outside as she has to walk downhill at least 10 km from her home. “Most days I feel dizzy. But I have to go as I get ₹140 for 100 bundles of kendu leaves,” said Behera.

In neighbouring Kantiswar village, Upendra Jani, a tribal, was seen walking barefoot from the nearby forest with bamboos. The rocky path had become too hot for Jani as he tiptoed around, but there is little respite. Jani set out early, but by the time he got out of the forest, the heat had become unbearable.

Doctors say the ideal temperature range of the human body is 24 degrees Celsius and 37 degrees Celsius and once the atmospheric temperatures cross 40 degrees Celsius, digestion, filtration and other such functions don’t work well. “People who are either old or too young or have health issues like diabetes or blood pressure are at the risk of suffering hypothermia once they are exposed to high temperature. People who don’t have air coolers or fans or those who work outside their homes suffer the most,” said Dr Jayant Panda, head of the department of medicine at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. “Once a person suffers heatstroke they have to be immediately treated as per the protocol laid down.”

The National Action Plan by the ministry of health and family welfare for heat-related illnesses says suspected heatstroke victims should be given ice packs on the neck, groin and head at the PHC level. According to the SOP, there should be dedicated beds for such patients in cooler areas of the hospital with the provision of ORS packets.

However, at Charichhak primary health centre of Boudh, the doctor said so far they have not just a handful of patients who needed to be put in the airconditioned room after suffering heatstroke. “In the last two and a half months we have got half a dozen heatstroke patients who needed to be kept in the AC room. But we are getting dozens of patients every week related to gastrointestinal issues which are linked to high temperature,” said the doctor at the PHC.

At the district headquarter hospital, officials said they have not got any patient who needed to be put in the air-conditioned rooms after suffering heatstroke. “Though we have at least 3 rooms with airconditioned facilities including a special room for heatstroke patients, this summer we are yet to get any patient. People are more conscious of the high heat and so they don’t venture out during the daytime,” said Abhay Kumar Dash, chief district medical officer of Boudh.

However, social worker Dwadas Kumar Jani said the claim may be misleading as a villager who has suffered heatstroke may not have the wherewithal to reach the nearest hospital. “In Boudh, several villages don’t have mobile networks. Once a person suffers heatstroke and dies, it is likely that his death would be attributed to other co-morbidities that he

suffered from than sunstroke,” said Jani.

The special relief commissioner’s office, which counts deaths due to sunstroke, said this summer 6 people died due to high temperature, the lowest ever since the state woke up to the scourge of heatwave deaths in 1998 when 2,042 deaths were reported. “The deaths have surely come down due to increased awareness, but 6 deaths is likely a severe undercount,” said Gouranga Mohapatra of Swasthya Abhiyan, an NGO working in the health sector.