Heavy rain causes flood-like situation in Yamunanagar, Ambala

Heavy rain in the northern districts of Haryana in the past two days has caused flood-like situation in many parts of Yamunanagar and Ambala districts, and low-lying areas of Kurukshetra and Panipat.

As per the Met office, Ambala received a rainfall of 127 mm, Kurukshetra 120 mm and Yamunanagar 102 mm in the past two days.

Rainwater has inundated several residential colonies and offices of Yamunanagar, Jagadhri, Radaur and Saraswati Nagar. The residents were seen struggling to protect their houses.

Thousands of acres of standing crops and vegetables were submerged and farmers fear that more rain could damage the crops.

“The crop is under deep water and due to water-logging we are also finding it difficult to feed our cattle,” said Vikas Kumar, a farmer of Jaghuri village of Yamunanagar district.

Talking to Hindustan Times, deputy director, Haryana agriculture department, Yamunanagar, Surender Yadav said, “As of now, there are no reports of damage to crops, but if the water-logging lasts for next few days it could harm the crop.”

The meteorological department had predicted heavy to very heavy rain in parts of Yamunanagar, Ambala, Kaithal, Kurukshetra and Panchkula districts in the next four days.

However, the flow of water in the Yamuna river remained normal and was measured around 352 cusecs around 4 pm at the Hathini Kund Barrage on Monday.

Two minor brothers die in roof collapse

Two brothers were killed when the roof of their house in Yamunanagar’s Saran village collapsed due to heavy rain in the district that continued for the past 48 hours.

Police said the deceased have been identified as Manpreet, 10, and Saurav, 8.

The family members of the deceased said that they were sleeping when the incident took place on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. The two brothers were taken to the hospital, but the doctors declared them brought dead.

First Published: Jul 16, 2019 12:51 IST